EQB CEO Andrew Moor Passes Away, Marlene Lenarduzzi To Be Interim CEO

June 24, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EQB Inc. (EQB.TO), Tuesday announced the unexpected passing of the company's President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moor.

Following this, Chief Risk Officer Marlene Lenarduzzi has been selected as the interim CEO.

The company added that it has already initiated the process of Moor's successor over the last two years.

The selection process, with the assistance of a global recruitment firm, has evaluated a number of potential internal and external succession candidates.

Currently, EQB is trading at $95.33, up 0.51 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

