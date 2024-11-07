EQ Resources Updates Tungsten Production Data and Expansion Plans

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited, a major tungsten producer, has updated its investor presentation with new data from the International Tungsten Industry Association, highlighting its production capabilities alongside global figures. The company is focused on expanding its tungsten assets in Australia and Spain, leveraging advanced processing technologies. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, EQ Resources aims to enhance shareholder value through strategic exploration and development.

