EQ Resources Unveils Strategic Plans in Upcoming Webinar

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.
EQ Resources Limited, a prominent tungsten producer with operations in Australia and Spain, is inviting investors to a webinar on November 21, 2024, to discuss strategic developments, including a key acquisition and supply agreement. The company is committed to sustainable mining and aims to expand its tungsten assets, positioning itself as a leading global supplier in the critical minerals sector.
