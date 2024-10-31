EQ Resources: Strategic Insights from Mt Carbine Study

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited, a critical mineral producer, recently shared insights from its updated Mt Carbine Bankable Feasibility Study. The company maintains that all material assumptions and technical parameters remain unchanged, reinforcing its strategic position in the market. Investors are advised to consider their financial objectives before making investment decisions.

