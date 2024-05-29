EQ Resources Seeks Quotation for New Shares

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced an application for quotation of a significant tranche of securities, totalling 205,940,008 ordinary shares, to be listed on the ASX under the code EQR. The securities are fully paid and were issued on May 28, 2024, as part of transactions previously disclosed to the market.

