EQ Resources Reports Record Production and Strategic Expansion

October 27, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has reported record quarterly production figures for its tungsten operations at Mt Carbine in Australia and Saloro in Spain, marking significant achievements in the company’s strategic expansion. The company has transitioned its Mt Carbine operations to an owner-operator model to cut costs and has completed successful drilling confirming high-grade ore. Additionally, EQ Resources has strengthened its corporate position with strategic acquisitions and partnerships, while receiving a government grant for future projects.

