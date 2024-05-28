EQ Resources Raises A$9.5M for Tungsten Expansion

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has successfully secured A$9.5 million from the issuance of new shares and options to institutional and sophisticated investors, bolstering the company’s capital for expanding its tungsten mining operations in Australia and Spain. The new securities will be quoted under the Australian Securities Exchange, enhancing liquidity and ownership opportunities for investors. As a leading tungsten producer, EQ Resources is committed to sustainable practices and aims to be a key supplier of this critical mineral, while also exploring gold in New South Wales.

