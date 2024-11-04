News & Insights

EQ Resources to Quote Over 500K Shares on ASX

November 04, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 504,485 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move involves securities issued under an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s efforts to engage and reward its workforce while potentially attracting investor interest.

