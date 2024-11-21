EQ Resources Limited Plans New Options Issue

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.
EQ Resources Limited has announced the proposed issue of 20 million options set to expire on November 22, 2026. This move is part of a new placement aimed at enhancing the company’s financial strategy and market presence. Investors are keeping a close watch on how this development will impact the company’s stock performance.
