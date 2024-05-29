EQ Resources Limited Issues 20M Unquoted Options

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 20 million unquoted equity securities under the code EQRAS, with each option expiring on May 29, 2027, at a price of $0.0675. This move, detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing dated May 29, 2024, signals a significant financial development for the company. The options are part of a transaction previously communicated to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX.

