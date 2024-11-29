EQ Resources Issues 20 Million New Options

News & Insights

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 20 million new options expiring in November 2027, each priced at $0.07. This strategic move is part of an employee incentive scheme, aiming to strengthen their position in the market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s growth ambitions.

