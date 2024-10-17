EQ Resources Gets Government Funding for Wolfram Camp Tungsten Mine

EQ Resources (ASX:EQR) said Tuesday (October 15) that it has received AU$250,000 from the Queensland government’s Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) Collaborative Project Fund.

The money will be used for advanced X-ray transmission (XRT) ore-sorting trials at the Wolfram Camp tungsten mine.

The METS Collaborative Project Fund is a AU$2.67 million project that aims to support companies, researchers and agencies in developing projects that address environmental and safety challenges in the resource sector.

“This funding is key to advancing our strategy at Wolfram Camp, as part of our Queensland Tungsten Cluster, enabling us to deploy cutting-edge technologies and expertise to unlock the site's potential,” said EQ CEO Kevin MacNeill.

The company also underlined that it is proud to contribute to Queensland’s vision of re-commercialising former mines, and to the overall development of the critical minerals sector in the state.

The advanced XRT ore-sorting trials will assess the viability of redeveloping the historic Wolfram Camp tungsten mine.

The work will be completed by a consortium led by EQ. Collaborator Tomra Sorting will provide industrial XRT sorters for the project. The University of Queensland is also collaborating through its Sustainable Minerals Institute, which will lead geometallurgical characterisation of the stockpiles and focus on tungsten and molybdenum deposits.

EQ secured an exploration permit for Wolfram Camp mine on June 18. The project is located 100 kilometres southwest of the company’s operating Mount Carbine tungsten mine, where EQ recently hit a new monthly production record.

“(This proximity) represents a unique opportunity to revitalise a historic mining region and form part of a potential Tungsten Cluster EQR has been advocating with the government,” EQ said in its press release.

As the company works to evaluate Wolfram Camp's potential, it is looking to spend the next three years on work such as a comprehensive regional review and exploration programs, including new mapping, soil and geophysical surveys, high-resolution magnetic imaging and drill testing over 10,000 metres.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

