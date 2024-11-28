EQ Resources Gains $3 Million Boost from Square

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has secured a $3 million investment from Square Resources, a global commodity trader, through convertible notes. This partnership enhances EQR’s strategic expansion in tungsten and ferrotungsten production, aligning with their goal to become a significant player in these markets. The investment underscores the potential for further collaboration, leveraging Square Resources’ extensive networks across the Asian steelmaking industry.

