EQ Resources Expands Unquoted Securities Portfolio

May 29, 2024 — 04:58 am EDT

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 68,646,721 unquoted options set to expire on May 29, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.0675 each, to take effect on May 28, 2024. These securities, referenced with the code EQRAP, are part of a transaction that was previously disclosed to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX.

