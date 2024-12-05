EQ Resources Director Expands Stake with New Options

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Oliver Kleinhempel, who has acquired 8 million unlisted options exercisable at 7 cents. This acquisition was approved at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting a strategic move in enhancing the director’s involvement in the company’s growth. Investors might find this development intriguing as it indicates potential future engagements and confidence in the company’s prospects.

