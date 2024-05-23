News & Insights

EQ Resources Adjusts Securities Issuance Plan

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced an update to a prior announcement, detailing a correction and reallocation of securities proposed to be issued under specific listing rules. The update, dated May 23, 2024, informs stakeholders of the changes to the proposed issuance of securities, which is essential information for investors monitoring the company’s capital structure.

