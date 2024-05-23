EQ Resources Adjusts Securities Issuance Plan

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has announced an update to a prior announcement, detailing a correction and reallocation of securities proposed to be issued under specific listing rules. The update, dated May 23, 2024, informs stakeholders of the changes to the proposed issuance of securities, which is essential information for investors monitoring the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into AU:EQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.