EQ Inc. Touts Strong Q1 Financial Growth

EQ Inc (TSE:EQ) has released an update.

EQ Inc., a leader in AI-driven software, has maintained its focus on profitability and growth into 2024, with a strong first quarter showing a 50% increase in pipeline activities, a higher gross margin of 41%, and a 40% improvement in adjusted EBITDA. The company attributes these positive results to strategic client engagements and its realigned expenses from the previous year. Moving forward, EQ Inc. is poised for continued success, with a surge in client interest for its proprietary data and AI solutions and a promising outlook for the rest of the year.

