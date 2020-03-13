EPZM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Epizyme Inc. (Symbol: EPZM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.93, changing hands as low as $15.58 per share. Epizyme Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPZM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPZM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.735 per share, with $27.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.49.

