EPZM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Epizyme Inc. (Symbol: EPZM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.14, changing hands as high as $16.31 per share. Epizyme Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPZM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPZM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.735 per share, with $27.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.29.

