Epwin Group Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Ruffer LLP has adjusted its voting rights in Epwin Group plc, now controlling 16.98% of the company’s shares, a slight decrease from the previous 17%. This shift is attributed to changes in the company’s shareholding structure as of November 20, 2024. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it reflects changes in stakeholder influence within Epwin Group.

