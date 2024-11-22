News & Insights

Epwin Group Reduces Share Capital Through Repurchase

November 22, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 14,000 ordinary shares at a price of 107 pence each as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This move will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 138,452,416 shares, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights. The cancellation of these shares reflects Epwin’s strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

