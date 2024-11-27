Epwin Group Plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at a price of 107 pence each, as part of an ongoing share repurchase program. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving the company’s total issued share capital at 138,377,416 ordinary shares. This move is likely to impact the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder voting dynamics.

