Epwin Group Plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at a price of 107 pence each, as part of an ongoing share repurchase program. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving the company’s total issued share capital at 138,377,416 ordinary shares. This move is likely to impact the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder voting dynamics.
For further insights into GB:EPWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.