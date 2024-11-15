Epwin Group Plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 25,000 ordinary shares at a price of 107.25 pence each, as part of its ongoing repurchase program. This move will reduce the company’s total share count to 138,541,416, impacting shareholder voting rights. Epwin continues to strengthen its market position in energy-efficient building products in the UK.

