Epwin Group Plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 58,619 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 105.75 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The purchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 138,769,066. This move could potentially increase shareholders’ value by reducing the supply of available shares.

