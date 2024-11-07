Epwin Group Plc Continues Share Buyback Program

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 41,000 of its own shares at a price of 106.25 pence each as part of an ongoing share buyback program. Following the cancellation of these shares, the company’s total issued share capital will consist of 138,827,685 ordinary shares, each carrying one voting right. This move is part of Epwin’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

