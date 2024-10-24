Epwin Group Plc Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 38,779 of its own shares at a price of 103.5 pence per share as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. These shares are set to be canceled, reducing the company’s total issued share capital to 139,056,516 ordinary shares with voting rights. This strategic move may influence shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

