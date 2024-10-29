Epwin Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 30,000 ordinary shares at a price of 104.2 pence each, as part of its ongoing repurchase programme. These shares are set for cancellation, leaving the company’s total voting rights at 138,992,516. This move reflects Epwin’s strategic management of its share capital, potentially boosting shareholder value.

