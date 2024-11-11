News & Insights

Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

November 11, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has recently repurchased 58,739 of its own shares at a price of 108.25 pence each, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. The purchased shares will be cancelled, resulting in a new total of 138,710,327 shares in circulation. This move is a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

