Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Epwin Group Plc has recently repurchased 58,739 of its own shares at a price of 108.25 pence each, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. The purchased shares will be cancelled, resulting in a new total of 138,710,327 shares in circulation. This move is a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

