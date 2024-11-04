Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 20,000 of its own shares at a price of 106.4 pence each. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 138,908,685. This move is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

