Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 25,000 ordinary shares at a price of 104 pence each, as part of its ongoing repurchase program. The purchased shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with a total of 138,252,416 ordinary shares with voting rights. This move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

