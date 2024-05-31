Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc, a prominent UK manufacturer of low maintenance building products, has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 40,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 89.20 pence each. Following the buyback, executed through Shore Capital, the company’s total issued share capital will consist of 141,761,158 ordinary shares with equal voting rights. This move is part of an ongoing share repurchase programme that was initially announced in November 2023 and later extended in April 2024.

