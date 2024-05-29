Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc, a leading UK manufacturer of energy-efficient building products, has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 40,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 89.50 pence each. This buyback, executed through Shore Capital, is part of the share repurchase program previously announced and is intended to reduce the total number of voting rights to 141,833,158. The move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and comes as a follow-up to their share repurchase announcement made in late 2023 and extended in April 2024.

