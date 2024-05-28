Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc, a leading UK manufacturer of building products, has announced the successful buyback of 40,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 89.50 pence per share, with the intent to cancel these shares to reduce the issued share capital. Following the cancellation, the total voting rights in the company will stand at 141,873,158. The buyback was executed under the company’s share repurchase programme which had been previously announced and extended.

