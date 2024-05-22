Epwin Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 40,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 89.20 pence each, as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme. Following the cancellation, the Group’s total issued share capital will consist of 141,985,158 ordinary shares with equal voting rights. This move is part of Epwin’s commitment to efficient capital allocation and shareholder value enhancement.

