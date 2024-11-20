Epwin Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at a price of 107.75 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be canceled, leaving the company’s total voting shares at 138,466,416. This move is seen as a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

