Epwin Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Epwin Group plc has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at a price of 107 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. Following this transaction, the company’s total issued share capital stands at 138,402,416 shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and enhance shareholder value.

