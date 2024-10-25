Epwin Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 34,000 of its own shares at a price of 104 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be canceled, leaving the company with a total of 139,022,516 shares in circulation. This move is part of Epwin’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

