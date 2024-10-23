News & Insights

Stocks

Epwin Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 23, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 38,564 of its own shares at a price of 104.125 pence each, as part of an ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the company’s total share count to 139,095,295, potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. Investors interested in the building products sector might find this strategic financial maneuver noteworthy.

For further insights into GB:EPWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.