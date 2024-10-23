Epwin Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 38,564 of its own shares at a price of 104.125 pence each, as part of an ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the company’s total share count to 139,095,295, potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. Investors interested in the building products sector might find this strategic financial maneuver noteworthy.

