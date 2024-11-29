Epwin Group Enhances Capital Structure with Share Buyback

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 107.25 pence each, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the company’s total issued share capital to 138,327,416 shares. This move is part of Epwin’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

