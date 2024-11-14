News & Insights

Epwin Group Enhances Capital Strategy with Share Buyback

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group PLC, a leading UK-based manufacturer of building products, has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at a price of 107.5 pence each, as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 138,566,416. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and could be of interest to investors monitoring share buyback impacts on stock value.

