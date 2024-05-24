Epwin Group Conducts Share Buy-Back and Reduction

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc, a UK-based leader in energy efficient building products, has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 40,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 89.50 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme. This buy-back activity took place on May 24, 2024, and as a result, the total voting rights in the company have been reduced to 141,905,158. The repurchased shares were acquired through Shore Capital and will lead to a decrease in the company’s issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:EPWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.