Epwin Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

October 30, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 9,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 106 pence each as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. These shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with 138,983,516 shares in circulation, each carrying one voting right. This move aligns with Epwin’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

