Epwin Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 57,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 107.75 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares are intended for cancellation, which will reduce the total number of voting rights to 138,653,327. This move reflects Epwin’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

