Epwin Group Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Epwin Group Plc has repurchased 42,565 ordinary shares at a price of 103.9 pence each as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. These shares are intended for cancellation, adjusting the company’s total issued share capital to 139,168,859 shares. This move aligns with Epwin’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure.

