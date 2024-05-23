News & Insights

Epwin Group Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Epwin Group plc (GB:EPWN) has released an update.

Epwin Group PLC, a leader in manufacturing energy efficient building products, has announced a buyback of 40,000 Ordinary Shares at 89.50 pence each, through Shore Capital, as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme. The repurchased shares are to be canceled, which will leave the Group with an issued share capital comprising 141,945,158 Ordinary Shares with corresponding voting rights. This move is aligned with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and comes after the share repurchase programme was extended earlier in April.

