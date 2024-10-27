EP&T Global Sets Date for 2024 AGM

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

EP&T Global Ltd. has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for November 28th in North Sydney, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. This meeting, which will also be webcasted, offers investors an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic plans and financial outcomes. Shareholders attending virtually should note that online voting will not be available during the live session.

