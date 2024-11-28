EP&T Global Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

EP&T Global Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, known for its advanced building efficiency platform, continues to lead in reducing energy costs and emissions across the commercial real estate sector. This reinforces investor confidence in EP&T’s innovative EDGE technology, which delivers significant energy consumption reductions.

