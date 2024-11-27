EP&T Global Secures $1M for Expansion Plans

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

EP&T Global Ltd. has secured commitments to raise $1 million through a private placement of new shares, with the Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund contributing half of the funds. The proceeds will support sales growth following the acquisition of Coda Cloud’s technology, enhancing their ability to optimize energy usage in industrial properties. This strategic move positions EP&T to expand its presence in the industrial building sector, particularly in the UK.

