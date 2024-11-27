News & Insights

Stocks

EP&T Global Secures $1M for Expansion Plans

November 27, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EP&T Global Ltd. has secured commitments to raise $1 million through a private placement of new shares, with the Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund contributing half of the funds. The proceeds will support sales growth following the acquisition of Coda Cloud’s technology, enhancing their ability to optimize energy usage in industrial properties. This strategic move positions EP&T to expand its presence in the industrial building sector, particularly in the UK.

For further insights into AU:EPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.