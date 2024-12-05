EP&T Global Secures $1M to Boost Growth

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.
EP&T Global Ltd. has successfully completed a $1 million private placement, with the Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund subscribing for half of the shares. The funds raised will support the expansion of EP&T’s EDGE Industrial platform following the acquisition of Coda Cloud. The new shares were issued at a premium, reflecting strong investor confidence in EP&T’s growth strategy.
