EP&T Global Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

EP&T Global Ltd. shareholders approved all proposed resolutions during the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting on May 24, 2024. The resolutions, which included the ratification of a placement share issue and the issuance of shares to specific individuals under the Conditional Placement, were passed with overwhelming majority votes.

